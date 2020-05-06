Southwest venue offers fans three tiers of ticket packages for when concert industry resumes

For Southwest Detroit music venue El Club, it's RoboCop to the rescue.

"The RoboCop" is one of three ticket packages, all named after famous Detroit movies, that the venue is offering fans for when its concert calendar is back up and running following the coronavirus shutdown. And so far, sales have been brisk.

El Club is selling ticket packages for when its business returns. (Photo: Detroit News)

Packages went on sale Tuesday, at price points of $500, $250 and $100 and have already sold more than half their allotment, El Club co-owner Jason Rogalewski said Wednesday.

"Response has been great," said Rogalewski, who didn't disclose the number of packages made available.

At $500, "The RoboCop" is the top plan, and gives fans access to all El Club shows through the end of 2021. A tier down, there's the $250 "True Romance" package, which is the best-seller so far and gives buyers two tickets to four concerts a month through 2021. And the $100 "Detroit 9000" plan allows for access to one month of unlimited shows through 2021.

Rogalewski said the club toyed with the idea of similar ticketing programs in the past, but decided to go ahead with it following the success of its April partnership with Vans and the strength of its T-shirt sales since COVID-19 halted the live music business in mid-March.

El Club typically has room to fill even on sold-out shows, Rogalewski said, and this program — the sales from which, he says, will help the venue survive the remainder of 2020 without any concerts — "is a way to fill in that extra space, and also connect with fans the venue means a lot to."

After the initial scramble to fill in concert dates after the industry was halted in March, tours were re-routed to fall 2020. With those dates now looking unlikely, Rogalewski said artists are tentatively holding dates in both spring and fall 2021.

"No one is really locking things in," he said.

In the meantime, El Club has joined with more than 900 promoters and facilities nationwide as part of the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA, which is seeking federal aid in the wake of the pandemic. Locally, the Crofoot, the Magic Bag, PJ's Lager House, the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre and more are also a part of the coalition.

Rogalewski said said El Club initially received funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program but is returning the money because the way the program is structured — which would require the venue to pull its staff off unemployment, bring them back and then put them back on unemployment — "doesn't make sense for us."

Through NIVA, El Club hopes to secure funding for the physical changes needed for the venue's future — including touchless faucets and towel dispensers in its restrooms, as well as the installation of hand sanitizing stations — as well as cashflow for artist deposits and other expenditures.

Overall, he's optimistic, and has been encouraged by support from the venue's patrons; El Club sold more T-shirts in the first two weeks of the shutdown than it had in its first four years as a venue, Rogalewski said. (El Club celebrated its four-year anniversary on Tuesday.)

"It's going to end at some point," Rogalewski said of the shutdown. "That will happen. When that is? That's the unknown. But we're going to come out of it, we're going to have a full schedule, and people are itching to get back out there."

