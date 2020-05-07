Virtual event, May 23-25, will raise money for MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund

This Memorial Day Weekend will be the first since 2000 without techno and electronic music filling Hart Plaza.

Organizers for the Movement festival are pivoting to an online platform so there will still be something to dance to over the holiday weekend, even as Michigan's stay-home order has been extended through May 28.

"Movement at Home" will be streamed May 23-25, Paxahau reps announced Thursday. Described as a "virtual edition of Movement Music Festival," it will be broadcast on Paxahau’s Twitch channel, Movement’s website, Facebook and YouTube channels and partner Beatport's Twitch channel.

Contributions made during the event will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is assisting people in the music community affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

A lineup of performers for the online event will be announced next week.

Movement was originally scheduled to be held May 23-25, but was been moved to Sept. 11-13.

