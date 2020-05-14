Khalid, the 1975 were due to headline the July festival, taking place at Historic Fort Wayne

July's Mo Pop Festival announced its cancellation on Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the concert industry to its knees.

"We are deeply disappointed to announce that Mo Pop 2020 will not be taking place, due to the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic," fest organizers said in a statement. "While we remain in this time of uncertainty, we are taking the health and safety of our fans, staff, community, performers, their crew, and vendors seriously."

The cancellation allows organizers to turn their attention toward next year's festival, according to the statement.

This year's Mo Pop — the festival's eighth year — was to unfold July 25 and 26 at the Historic Fort Wayne site in Detroit.

Headliners were Khalid and the 1975, and the bill also included Doja Cat, whose "Say So" is currently the No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Ticket holders have the opportunity to obtain refunds or exchange tickets for passes to next year's festival. Pass holders will receive emails detailing refund specifics on Monday, according to a statement.

The festival's lineup was announced March 11, just two days before Gov. Whitmer's order came down prohibiting events of more than 250 people. Tickets — $129.95 for a weekend pass, $79.95 for single-day passes — went on sale March 16.

The move to the Fort Wayne site came after the festival spent five years at West Riverfront Park in downtown Detroit. Mo Pop bespent its first two years at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights.

