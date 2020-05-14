Summer tour included an Aug. 15 date at Ford Field

Kenny Chesney will not be chillaxing this summer, at least not in packed stadiums.

The country megastar has called off his Chillaxification Tour, which included an Aug. 15 date at Ford Field, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has halted the concert industry.

Kenny Chesney performs at Ford Field in August 2013. (Photo: Adam Graham , Detroit News )

He'll attempt to hit the road again next year, he said Thursday in a statement addressing his No Shoes Nation fanbase.

“With so many tours needing to move, and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think — and I hate this — it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney said in a statement.

“In the best interest of everyone — No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues — we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar trying to make a chunk of this year work and move where we believe we can roll out our entire Chillaxification Tour.”

When we postponed our first wave of shows, no one imagined we’d be here today.

Still wondering, still uncertain. And I still will not take chances with people I care about.



According to his statement, original tickets are automatically valid for a rescheduled show date. For those with tickets to a postponed show, refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced.

In a tweet, Chesney said he hopes to have his 2021 tour routing "finalized quickly."

