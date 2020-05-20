Strawberry Heritage is songwriter John Hanson (Photo: Joshua Skinner)

Name: Strawberry Heritage, Detroit-based folk musician John Hanson

Sound: Recorded at various studios around Michigan, Hanson's release "Light Magic" is a collection of breezy and mellow folk songs that aren't too complicated but offer emotional substance.

Collective: Hanson is part of the Earthwork Music Collective, a Michigan group that started locally in 2001, but has relaunched this week after an 18-month overhaul. Partially a record label as well as a charitable organization, Earthwork supports independent artists and aims to take on projects that support the community and focus on social justice, youth empowerment and the environment.

Next: As part of Earthwork Music's relaunch, the group will host a series of online concerts and workshops. Hear Strawberry Heritage perform 9 p.m. May 27 at at facebook.com/earthworkmusic.

Melody Baetens

