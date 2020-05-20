Joel will bring his piano and his catalog of hits to the Tigers ballpark next July

For Detroit-area Billy Joel fans, waiting another year may feel like "The Longest Time."

But that's how long they'll have to hold out for the "Piano Man" to play Comerica Park, as his planned July 10 concert has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has halted the concert industry.

Billy Joel performs for the crowd at The Palace in Auburn Hills, Mich., Saturday, February 15, 2014. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Jose Juarez)

A new date — July 9, 2021 — was announced Wednesday by promoters. Ticket holders will be emailed with refund policies and opportunities, and those who want to hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled date are welcome to do so.

The Joel concert was announced in November during a press conference at the ballpark, led by Detroit Tigers legend Kirk Gibson.

The outdoor concert was one of several 2020 stadium outings for Joel; he was also booked for shows at Notre Dame Stadium in June, Fenway Park in August and Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park in September that have also been scrapped due to COVID-19.

Buy Photo Dana Warg, VP of entertainment booking for 313 Presents, shows off a Billy Joel in Concert baseball. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The now-rescheduled Comerica show is slated to be Joel's biggest solo concert in Michigan, following a co-headlining performance with Elton John at the Pontiac Silverdome in August 1994. Over the years, Joel sold-out 14 concerts at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Joel's postponement comes one day after Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer called off their Aug. 19 concert at Comerica Park. Those three bands also plan on rescheduling for 2021, although dates have not yet been announced.

Other Comerica Park shows that are presumably canceled but have not yet announced details are Guns N' Roses on July 11 and Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett on Aug. 20.

