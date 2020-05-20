July 11 show at Tigers ballpark will be rescheduled; refunds available for ticket holders

It would have been news if the Guns N' Roses tour was actually happening as planned.

Instead, word finally came down on Wednesday that the hard rockers' North American tour — including a July 11 date at Comerica Park — has been written off the schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the concert industry to a standstill.

Axl Rose, left, lead singer of Guns N’ Roses, performs with guitarist Slash. (Photo: Mads Joakim Rimer Rasmussen / / Getty Images)

The official language has the tour being "rescheduled," per an announcement from Guns HQ. "We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly," the statement read.

Fans who wish for refunds should visit livenation.com/refund for options.

Guns N' Roses announced its concert at the Tigers' ballpark in February. Smashing Pumpkins were due to open the outdoor show.

The Guns N' Roses concert is the third Comerica Park show to officially be taken off the summer docket in the last two days, following postponement announcements of the Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer show and the Billy Joel concert.

The Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett extravaganza on Aug. 20 is presumably canceled but has yet to be officially axed from the concert docket.

