Local songwriter Greg Paddock (Photo: Courtesy of Paddock)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Paddock is Detroit-born musician Greg Paddock

Sound: Along with collaborator and guitarist Ryan Harrison, Paddock plays emotional and contemporary pop rock. Harrison and Paddock also perform as a duo called Sugartips Acoustic.

New release: Paddock recently released his first EP, "Cotswold." Funded himself and recorded in England, the songs were produced by J.R. Richards, the original singer for the band Dishwalla; he wrote their hit "Counting Blue Cars."

Deeper meaning: The tunes on "Cotswold" are deliberate and have deep meaning to Paddock. He said the first track "No One Fights Alone" is dedicated to his nephew who was fighting (and beat) colon cancer. Another track, "Cold Blue Morning" is about Paddock's own experience with adversity after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Listen at paddockmusic.bandcamp.com.

Next: Hear Paddock as part of the Lock-Down Lounge Live Session from Radio Wigwam, a U.K.-based internet radio station. He's scheduled for 4 p.m. June 13, and stream can be viewed on Paddock's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paddockmusic.

Melody Baetens

