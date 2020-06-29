The treasures continue from Prince's vault with the upcoming release of expanded editions of 1987's "Sign o' the Times," arguably his best album.

On Sept. 25, Warner Bros. and the Prince estate will issue three versions of "Sign o' the Times," which was a double album. The super deluxe edition will feature 92 audio tracks, including 63 previously unreleased (45 from studio recordings) as well as a DVD of a legendary New Year's Eve concert in 1987 at Paisley Park with guest Miles Davis.

The reissue will be available in vinyl, CD and streaming formats. In addition to the super deluxe edition (8 CDs or LPs plus DVD), there is a deluxe edition (3 CDs or LPs) and a remastered version (2CDs or LPs).

In a file photo, Prince performs "Purple Rain" as the opening act during the 46th Annual Grammy Awards show on Feb. 8, 2004, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo: Richard Hartog, TNS)

The super deluxe set will include a 120-page hardcover book with handwritten lyrics, photos by Jeff Katz and liner notes by Dave Chappelle, Lenny Kravitz and others.

"Sign o' the Times" featured such Prince favorites as "Hot Thing," "Starfish and Coffee," "U Got the Look," "Housequake," "Adore," "The Cross" and "If I Was Your Girlfriend." Among the previously unreleased selections are "The Cocoa Boys," "Love and Sex," "Big Tall Wall," "Soul Psychodelicide," "Eggplant" and "Can I Play with U" featuring Miles Davis.

In addition, there will be a boxed set of 7-inch singles from "Sign o' the Times." Only 1,987 copies will be available of the singles set. _

