40th Detroit Jazz Festival
Thornetta Davis performs with the Chisel Bros., Brian White, left, on guitar and Tim Duvalier on bass, on the Carhartt Ampitheater Stage at Hart Plaza at the Detroit International Jazz Festival in Detroit on Sept. 1, 2019.
Thornetta Davis performs with the Chisel Bros., Brian White, left, on guitar and Tim Duvalier on bass, on the Carhartt Ampitheater Stage at Hart Plaza at the Detroit International Jazz Festival in Detroit on Sept. 1, 2019.
Fullscreen
Thornetta Davis performs on the Carhartt Ampitheater Stage.
Thornetta Davis performs on the Carhartt Ampitheater Stage.
Fullscreen
James Thomas of Chesterfield holds hands with his girlfriend, Melissa Troupe of Midland while Thornetta Davis performs.
James Thomas of Chesterfield holds hands with his girlfriend, Melissa Troupe of Midland while Thornetta Davis performs.
Fullscreen
Guitarist Carlton Washington, left, plays with Thornetta Davis.
Guitarist Carlton Washington, left, plays with Thornetta Davis.
Fullscreen
Pam Bridges of Chicago enjoys the set by Thornetta with her brother Kwabena Ananda of Detroit.
Pam Bridges of Chicago enjoys the set by Thornetta with her brother Kwabena Ananda of Detroit.
Fullscreen
Thornetta Davis performs on the Carhartt Ampitheater Stage.
Thornetta Davis performs on the Carhartt Ampitheater Stage.
Fullscreen
People watch a big screen that shows Thornetta Davis performing on the Carhartt Ampitheater Stage.
People watch a big screen that shows Thornetta Davis performing on the Carhartt Ampitheater Stage.
Fullscreen
Thornetta Davis performs.
Thornetta Davis performs.
Fullscreen
Thornetta Davis performs with guitarist Brett Lucas, left, on the Carhartt Ampitheater Stage.
Thornetta Davis performs with guitarist Brett Lucas, left, on the Carhartt Ampitheater Stage.
Fullscreen
Joe Veloz on bass and Phil Hale on the piano perform with Thornetta Davis.
Joe Veloz on bass and Phil Hale on the piano perform with Thornetta Davis.
Fullscreen
Thornetta Davis performs on the Carhartt Ampitheater Stage.
Thornetta Davis performs on the Carhartt Ampitheater Stage.
Fullscreen
2019 Artist-in-Residence, Stanley Clarke and his band performs on the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage.
2019 Artist-in-Residence, Stanley Clarke and his band performs on the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage.
Fullscreen
2019 Artist-in-Residence, Stanley Clarke, (l), and his band performs on the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage.
2019 Artist-in-Residence, Stanley Clarke, (l), and his band performs on the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage.
Fullscreen
Lauren Stovall, 37, of Detroit, dances to the music at the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage.
Lauren Stovall, 37, of Detroit, dances to the music at the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage.
Fullscreen
A large crowd came out for the first day of the 40th Jazz Festive in downtown Detroit.
A large crowd came out for the first day of the 40th Jazz Festive in downtown Detroit.
Fullscreen
DeSean Jones of the Detroit 313 Live Experience band performs on the Spirit of Detroit stage.
DeSean Jones of the Detroit 313 Live Experience band performs on the Spirit of Detroit stage.
Fullscreen
Fans enjoy the Stanley Clarke band performance on the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage.
Fans enjoy the Stanley Clarke band performance on the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage.
Fullscreen
Danilo Perez's, (c), and his Global Big Band performs with Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra on the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage.
Danilo Perez's, (c), and his Global Big Band performs with Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra on the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage.
Fullscreen
Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra performs with Danilo Perez's Global Big Band on the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage.
Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra performs with Danilo Perez's Global Big Band on the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage.
Fullscreen
Carlos and Millie Bueno of Pontiac takes a selfie with Jazz Festivals mannequins.
Carlos and Millie Bueno of Pontiac takes a selfie with Jazz Festivals mannequins.
Fullscreen
Shireen Dorsey of Cleveland, Oh, dances to the music at the Spirit of Detroit stage.
Shireen Dorsey of Cleveland, Oh, dances to the music at the Spirit of Detroit stage.
Fullscreen

    The bands will play on this year at the Detroit Jazz Festival, but they will be indoors and without an audience. 

    Organizers, sponsors and city officials announced Wednesday that the annual free outdoor festival would go virtual this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-7. The 41st annual festival's presenting sponsor is Rocket Mortgage. 

    Performances will be streamed and broadcast live from indoor sound stages that will be built at the Detroit Marriott at the GM Renaissance Center. The performances are closed to the public, and jazz fans can view in real time, with no replays or on-demand viewing. 

    Sets can be heard on public radio and television stations and via the city's new arts and entertainment outlet, Channel 22. The festival can be viewed worldwide at detroitjazzfest.org and through the festival's smartphone app. 

    "The Detroit Festival Jazz Foundation is taking health and safety and the use of technological to a new level of excellence this year," said Chris Collins, festival president and artistic director. "Our new theme for this year is: safe, live, free for everyone."

    "After much consideration and patient attention to the evolution of the data, it was decided to create an advanced, virtual performance environment that emulates the live stage experience and keeps the festival free," he said.

    While fans miss out on the late-summer weather, festival atmosphere and a visit to downtown Detroit where the Jazz Fest is usually held, they will be able to get an up-close look at the performances from the safety of their homes. 

    The sound stages will have similar sound and lighting specifications and be the same size as traditional festival stages, organizers said. Each performance will be shot with three cameras in high-definition audio and video. 

    As for who will be on those stages, that is still being decided. Due to the ongoing pandemic and travel restrictions and risks, the performers will be largely local. The lineup for the new, virtual Jazz Fest will be announced at a later date, and local jazz artists are invited to apply through July 15 at detroitjazzfest.org. 

    While nationally known jazz artists and legends may not be in Detroit, they still may make an appearance in another way. 

    "I have a hunch you'll be seeing them in some form over the four-day programming," said Collins. 

    Most annual local festivals and virtually all concert tours have been canceled or postponed to 2021 already, including Detroit Fireworks, Movement (moved to September), Ann Arbor Art Fair, Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Theatre Bizarre, LGBTQ Pride events, the African World Festival, Broadway in Detroit events and the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival, which is also a Labor Day weekend tradition. 

    One large event that has not yet made an announcement is the Royal Oak street festival Arts, Beats & Eats, scheduled for the same dates as Jazz Fest, Sept. 4-7. Producer Jon Witz said a decision on what they'll do will be made in about two weeks.

    "We are looking at the date of Sept. 25-27 as a potential postponement," he said, adding that it depends on which phase of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's plan the lower part of the state is in later this summer. He said if it is postponed, it will be a "modified" event and if it is canceled they still plan on "something unique" for Labor Day weekend. 

    "No plans have been made yet," said Witz. 

    Jazz Fest isn't the first Detroit cultural institute to go virtual. Concert of Colors has moved from summer to Oct. 7-10, and will broadcast in the evenings on Detroit Public TV-WTVS and WDET-FM from sound stages at the Detroit Film Theatre at the Detroit Institute of Arts. 

    Concert of Colors is partnering with world music festivals globally to broadcast the Detroit event to a wider audience. 

    2020 Detroit Jazz Festival virtual broadcast

    Sept. 4-7

    View on Detroit Public Television, Channel 22, detroitjazzfest.org or the Detroit Jazz Festival app. Listen at WRCJ-FM 90.9 FM and WDET-FM 101.9

