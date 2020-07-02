September make-up date has been canceled, first batch of 2021 artists announced

The Movement festival is officially taking 2020 off.

Producers announced Thursday that the annual Hart Plaza electronic music festival, which in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic shuffled from Memorial Day Weekend to a Sept. 11-13 make-up date, will pack up its dance kicks for the year and go forward in 2021.

"During ongoing discussions with our team and City officials, it’s become painfully obvious that this year’s Movement Festival must be rescheduled to 2021," organizers said in a statement to ticket holders on Thursday. "Obviously, this is not the situation that any of us had hoped for, but the health and safety of everyone involved remains our ultimate concern."

The fest is now looking toward its 2021 incarnation, which will unfold May 29-31 at Hart Plaza.

A teaser of 2021 acts released Thursday includes Carl Craig, Richie Hawtin, Testpilot, Seth Troxler, Kash Doll, Maceo Plex, ANNA, DJ Minx, MK, SAMA’ and TOKiMONSTA. More acts will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the 2021 festival are now available at the Movement website, movement.us. Tickets purchased for the 2020 fest are valid for next year's event, and refunds are available to those who would prefer them.

Ticket holders will be notified by July 10 on refund policies, according to a release.

In place of this year's festival, a virtual Movement fest was held over Memorial Day Weekend with two dozen artists participating in a livestream event that was broadcast across Movement's social channels.

The electronic music festival has been a Hart Plaza staple over Memorial Day weekend since its inaugural incarnation in 2000.

Current producers Paxahau have been in charge of the festival since 2006.

