The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Ron Wood, left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during their concert in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”

“Goats Head Soup” features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, “Angie.”

