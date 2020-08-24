Big Sean sets date for new album 'Detroit 2'

Fans of Big Sean can slide into Labor Day weekend with new music from the Detroit rapper. His first studio album in three years, "Detroit 2," will hit the streets Sept. 4.

The Grammy nominated-star, who has more than 11 billion global streams and nearly 2 billion YouTube views, announced the title for his fifth album earlier this year on his birthday, back in March. The Sept. 4 release date is just a day shy of the eight-year anniversary of "Detroit," his 2012 mixtape that featured A-list hip-hop stars French Montana, J. Cole, Juicy J, Kendrick Lamar, Royce da 5'9" and others.

The anticipated new album, release via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings, can be pre-saved on streaming services at umusic.digital/detroit2presave.

"Detroit 2" had previously been teased to coincide with Big Sean's appearance at this year's Coachella Festival, which was set for April 10-12 before getting pushed back to October because of COVID-19.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens