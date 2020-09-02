2020 Detroit Jazz Festival schedule of performances
The Detroit Jazz Festival will look entirely different this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But the show will go on, and performances will actually be live.
It's quite a feat. Learn more about how the organizers created a Jazz Bubble to save the festival this year (subscriber only).
Otherwise, check out the schedule below for performances and times:
FRIDAY
6:30: Festival opening, from the Mack Avenue Music Group Anchor Desk
7:15-8:15 p.m., all soundstages: JUSTICE!
- Movement I: Naima Shamborguer: Sister Strings: Roots, Voice & Drums: Kumbaya, Traditional Spiritual
- Movement II: DJF All-Stars Generations Band: Fear and the Fearless Composer: Chris Collins
- Movement III: Michael Jellick (Piano Solo) Promise and Perseverance Composer: Michael Jellick
- Movement IV: Robert Hurst JUST US 4 ALL Composer: Robert Hurst
8:20–9:25 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Lulu Fall and the Kris Johnson Group
9:30–10:35 p.m. JP MORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE (Simulcast on Detroit Public Television) Pharoah Sanders: Icon
10:35–10:50 p.m. MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK Pharoah Sanders interview
10:50–11:50 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Legacy Artists: Ursula Walker and Buddy Budson
SATURDAY
11:25 a.m.–12:25 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Tartarsauce Traditional Jazz Band
12:30–1:40 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE Alex Harding: Afro Horn
1:45–2:55 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Ron Di Salvio Trio
2:55–3:10 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK
3:10–4:20 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Dr. Prof. Leonard King Orchestra
4:25–5:35 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE Supported by Carhartt Gayelynn McKinney & McKinney Zone
5:40–6:50 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Sabbatical Bob
6:50–7:05 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK
7:05–8:15 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Aguanko
8:20–9:30 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Supported by SMART Bus Rodney Whitaker Septet with vocalist Rockelle Fortin featuring the Music of Count Basie and Billie Holiday
9:30–9:45 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK
9:45–10:55 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE Steve Turre Sextet
11:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Something to Live For – Music of Billy Strayhorn
SUNDAY
11:25 a.m.–12:25 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Collegiate Combo Competition winner – (AK) Squared
12:30–1:40 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Cosmic Music Collective
1:45–2:55 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE The Rayse Biggs Collective
2:55–3:10 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK
3:10–4:20 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE The Dave Bennett Quartet
4:25–5:35 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Beartrap
5:40–6:50 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Sean Dobbins Trio
6:50–7:05 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK
7:05–8:15 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE Supported by DTE Foundation Naima Shamborguer: Sisters Strings: Roots, Voice & Drums
8:20–9:30 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Robert Hurst featuring Black Current Jam
9:30–9:45 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK
9:45–10:55 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Walter White Big Band
11:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Michael Jellick Sextet
12:05–12:45 a.m. PRE-RECORDED Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation International Exchange: Japan Meet Himiko Kikuchi, Director of the Tottori Jazz Festival and hear a set by the Himiko Kikuchi Funky Unit
MONDAY
11:25 a.m.–12:25 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Supported by Absopure Marion Hayden: Detroit Legacy
12:30–1:35 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE Dave McMurray & Black Light Collective
1:40–2:40 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Joan Belgrave presents The Marcus Belgrave Legacy Ensemble
2:40–2:55 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK
2:55–4:00 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Joey Alexander Trio
4:05–5:10 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE The Curtis Taylor Quartet
5:15–6:25 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE James Carter Organ Trio
6:25–6:40 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK
6:40–7:40 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Call AL
7:45–8:45 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Henry Conerway III Trio
8:50–10:00 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE René Marie & Experiment in Truth
10:15–11:25 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE Robert Glasper
11:25 p.m. Signing off until 2021 MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK