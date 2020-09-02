2020 Detroit Jazz Festival schedule of performances

The Detroit News

The Detroit Jazz Festival will look entirely different this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But the show will go on, and performances will actually be live.

It's quite a feat. Learn more about how the organizers created a Jazz Bubble to save the festival this year (subscriber only).

Otherwise, check out the schedule below for performances and times:



FRIDAY

6:30: Festival opening, from the Mack Avenue Music Group Anchor Desk

7:15-8:15 p.m., all soundstages: JUSTICE!

Movement I: Naima Shamborguer: Sister Strings: Roots, Voice & Drums: Kumbaya, Traditional Spiritual

Movement II: DJF All-Stars Generations Band: Fear and the Fearless Composer: Chris Collins

Movement III: Michael Jellick (Piano Solo) Promise and Perseverance Composer: Michael Jellick

Movement IV: Robert Hurst JUST US 4 ALL Composer: Robert Hurst

8:20–9:25 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Lulu Fall and the Kris Johnson Group

9:30–10:35 p.m. JP MORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE (Simulcast on Detroit Public Television) Pharoah Sanders: Icon

10:35–10:50 p.m. MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK Pharoah Sanders interview

10:50–11:50 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Legacy Artists: Ursula Walker and Buddy Budson

SATURDAY

11:25 a.m.–12:25 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Tartarsauce Traditional Jazz Band

12:30–1:40 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE Alex Harding: Afro Horn

1:45–2:55 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Ron Di Salvio Trio

2:55–3:10 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK

3:10–4:20 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Dr. Prof. Leonard King Orchestra

4:25–5:35 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE Supported by Carhartt Gayelynn McKinney & McKinney Zone

5:40–6:50 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Sabbatical Bob

6:50–7:05 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK

7:05–8:15 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Aguanko

8:20–9:30 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Supported by SMART Bus Rodney Whitaker Septet with vocalist Rockelle Fortin featuring the Music of Count Basie and Billie Holiday

9:30–9:45 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK

9:45–10:55 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE Steve Turre Sextet

11:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Something to Live For – Music of Billy Strayhorn

SUNDAY

11:25 a.m.–12:25 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Collegiate Combo Competition winner – (AK) Squared

12:30–1:40 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Cosmic Music Collective

1:45–2:55 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE The Rayse Biggs Collective

2:55–3:10 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK

3:10–4:20 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE The Dave Bennett Quartet

4:25–5:35 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Beartrap

5:40–6:50 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Sean Dobbins Trio

6:50–7:05 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK

7:05–8:15 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE Supported by DTE Foundation Naima Shamborguer: Sisters Strings: Roots, Voice & Drums

8:20–9:30 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Robert Hurst featuring Black Current Jam

9:30–9:45 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK

9:45–10:55 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Walter White Big Band

11:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Michael Jellick Sextet

12:05–12:45 a.m. PRE-RECORDED Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation International Exchange: Japan Meet Himiko Kikuchi, Director of the Tottori Jazz Festival and hear a set by the Himiko Kikuchi Funky Unit

MONDAY

11:25 a.m.–12:25 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Supported by Absopure Marion Hayden: Detroit Legacy

12:30–1:35 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE Dave McMurray & Black Light Collective

1:40–2:40 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Joan Belgrave presents The Marcus Belgrave Legacy Ensemble

2:40–2:55 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK

2:55–4:00 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Joey Alexander Trio

4:05–5:10 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE The Curtis Taylor Quartet

5:15–6:25 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE James Carter Organ Trio

6:25–6:40 p.m. Special Presentation MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK

6:40–7:40 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE Call AL

7:45–8:45 p.m. JPMORGAN CHASE SOUNDSTAGE Henry Conerway III Trio

8:50–10:00 p.m. ABSOPURE SOUNDSTAGE René Marie & Experiment in Truth

10:15–11:25 p.m. CARHARTT SOUNDSTAGE Robert Glasper

11:25 p.m. Signing off until 2021 MACK AVENUE MUSIC GROUP ANCHOR DESK