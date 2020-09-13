Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard albums chart

"Detroit 2" is No. 1.

Big Sean's latest album debuts at the top of this week's Billboard 200 albums chart, according to Nielsen Music/ MRC Data released Sunday. The set finished with 103,000 equivalent album units its first week of release.

It's the Detroit rapper's third No. 1 album, following "I Decided" in 2017 and "Dark Sky Paradise" in 2015. His previous studio sets — 2013's "Hall of Fame" and 2011's "Finally Famous" — both peaked at No. 3 on the chart.

"Detroit 2" is the sequel to Big Sean's 2012 mixtape "Detroit" and boasts collaborations with Eminem, Stevie Wonder, Travis Scott and a host of others. The set was released on Sept. 4.

The new album was able to hold off Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" and Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die," which land at Nos. 2 and 3 on the chart. The latest from rapper 6ix9ine and Taylor Swift's "Folklore" round out the Top 5.

