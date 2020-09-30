Unreleased recordings highlight new Aretha Franklin box set

A slew of previously unreleased demos, rarities and live performances from Aretha Franklin will be included in "Aretha," a new career-spanning box set from the Queen of Soul due out Nov. 20.

The entire 81-track set — which includes 19 previously unheard tracks — will be available in a 4-CD compilation, Rhino Records announced Wednesday. The collection will retail for $59.98.

Highlights from the set will be collected in pared-down single-CD ($15.98) and 2-LP ($31.98) versions.

Highlights include a duet of “It’s Not Unusual" and "See Saw” with Tom Jones, from a 1970 episode of "This is Tom Jones"; a duet of “Ooo Baby Baby” with Smokey Robinson, from an episode of "Soul Train" in 1979; Franklin's live performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” from the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors; and demos or alternate takes of "Try a Little Tenderness," "Young, Gifted and Black" and "Chain of Fools."

Part of the set is a home demo version of "My Kind of Town (Detroit is)," which was released to streaming services Wednesday.

The set spans Franklin's career from 1956 to 2015.

"Respect," starring Jennifer Hudson as Franklin, is due out in theaters on Jan. 15, 2021.

"Aretha" Track Listing

Disc One

1. “Never Grow Old”

2. “You Grow Closer”

3. “Today I Sing The Blues”

4. “Won’t Be Long”

5. “Are You Sure”

6. “Operation Heartbreak”

7. “Skylark”

8. “Runnin’ Out Of Fools”

9. “One Step Ahead”

10. “(No, No) I’m Losing You”

11. “Cry Like A Baby”

12. “A Little Bit Of Soul”

13. “My Kind Of Town (Detroit Is)” – Demo *

14. “Try A Little Tenderness” – Demo *

15. “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)”

16. “Do Right Woman – Do Right Man”

17. “Respect”

18. “A Change Is Gonna Come”

19. “Chain Of Fools” – Alternate Version

20. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – UK Single Version

21. “(Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You've Been Gone”

22. “Ain’t No Way”

23. “My Song”

24. “You Send Me”

25. “The House That Jack Built”

26. “Tracks Of My Tears”

Disc Two

1. “Baby I Love You” – Live

2. “Son Of A Preacher Man”

3. “Call Me” – Alternate Version *

4. “Let It Be”

5. “Young, Gifted And Black” – Alternate Longer Take *

6. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” – Long Version

7. “It’s Not Unusual/See Saw” – with Tom Jones *(Originally Broadcast On This Is Tom Jones, October, 9, 1970)

8. “You're All I Need To Get By” – Work Tape *

9. “Brand New Me” – Work Tape *

10. “Spanish Harlem” – Alternate Mix *

11. “Rock Steady” – Alternate Mix/Take

12. “Day Dreaming”

13. “Share Your Love With Me” – Live

14. “Don’t Play That Song” – Live

15. “Dr. Feelgood” – Live

16. “Spirit In The Dark” (Reprise with Ray Charles) – Live

17. “How I Got Over” (Single Edit) – Live

18. “Master Of Eyes (The Deepness Of Your Eyes)”

Disc Three

1. “Somewhere” – Alternate Version *

2. “Angel” – Work Tape *

3. “The Boy From Bombay” *

4. “Til It's Over” – Demo *

5. “Oh Baby” (a.k.a. “There’s Something Magic About You”) – Demo *

6. “Until You Come Back To Me” – Work Tape *

7. “I’m In Love” – Alternate Vocal

8. “Without Love”

9. “Mr. D.J. (5 For The D.J.)”

10. “You”

11. “Something He Can Feel”

12. “Look Into Your Heart”

13. “Break It To Me Gently”

14. “When I Think About You”

15. “Almighty Fire (Woman Of The Future)”

16. “Ladies Only” – Short Version

17. “You Light Up My Life” *

18. “Ooo Baby Baby” – with Smokey Robinson *(Originally Broadcast On Soul Train, December 1, 1979)

19. “Amazing Grace” (Originally Broadcast On Royal Variety Performance, November 23, 1980)

Disc Four

1. “Think”

2. “I Say A Little Prayer” – with Dionne Warwick *

3. “United Together”

4. “Jump To It”

5. “The Wind”

6. “Freeway Of Love”

7. “Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves” – Eurythmics & Aretha Franklin

8. “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) – Aretha Franklin and George Michael

9. “Oh Happy Day” – with Mavis Staples (Live at New Bethel Baptist Church, Detroit, MI - July 1987)

10. “A Rose Is Still A Rose”

11. “Someday We'll All Be Free”

12. “The Makings Of You”

13. “Nessun Dorma” – Live

14. “At Last” – with Lou Rawls *(Originally Broadcast On American Soundtrack: Rhythm, Love And Soul, March 2003)

15. “You’ve Got A Friend” – Ronald Isley featuring Aretha Franklin

16. “Rolling In The Deep” – The Aretha Version

17. “My Country ’Tis Of Thee”

18. “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” – Live *(Originally Broadcast On The 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, December 19. 2015)

*Previously unreleased audio