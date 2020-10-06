The White Stripes to release 'Greatest Hits' compilation in December

The White Stripes are getting the greatest hits treatment.

The Detroit duo will commemorate its career with "The White Stripes Greatest Hits," a compilation due out Dec. 4. The 26-track album will come in a deluxe triple vinyl set from frontman Jack White's Third Man Records Vault subscription series, as well as in standard 2-LP and CD versions, Third Man announced Tuesday.

The candy-colored pair — guitarist and vocalist Jack White and drummer Meg White — debuted in 1997 at the Gold Dollar in Detroit's Cass Corridor and went on to kickstart the early-'00s garage rock revival and play festivals around the world. The band closed out its run in 2011.

"Ball and Biscuit," from the band's Grammy-winning 2003 album "Elephant," is the only track on the set to be revealed so far. The other songs on the album will be revealed at a later date, according to a Third Man release.

A newly-released live version of "Ball and Biscuit," recorded in 2003 in Tokyo, hit the group's YouTube channel on Tuesday.

In addition to the "Greatest Hits" release, the White Stripes also announced Tuesday that the band's music videos will be re-relased in hi-def on its YouTube channel, and the band is now on Instagram.

The three-LP version of the album will include a bonus album of "largely overlooked, previously scattered b-sides," according to a release.

The "Greatest Hits" set is the first release under Third Man's new distribution deal with Sony Music Entertainment, which also covers Jack White's solo releases and his work with the Raconteurs and the Dead Weather.

For those keeping score at home, the group is eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024, which will be 25 years after the release of its 1999 self-titled debut album.

