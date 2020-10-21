Artist Spotlight: Rachel Brooke

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Rachel Brooke

Sound: Classic country with a bit of a blues edge (think Wanda Jackson or Johnny Cash)

History: Brooke released her first solo record more than a decade ago and since then has put out material as a solo artist as well as with her husband Brooks Robbins, fellow country artist Lonesome Wyatt and others.

The latest: The singer, songwriter and musician's newest album is "The Loneliness in Me," a dozen story-telling tracks that sound straight out of Nashville, but are actually Pure Michigan. She recorded the self-released album during the pandemic in Traverse City and mastered at Detroit's Third Man Records. It features Detroit area musicians Dave Feeny, Jarrod Champion, Mike Cullen and Nick Carnes.

For more information visit https://www.rachelbrookemusic.com.