Watch: Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' used in Joe Biden ad

Eminem's "Lose Yourself" is used in a new last-minute campaign ad for Joe Biden.

The 45-second clip is set to "8 Mile's" Oscar-winning theme song, and shows black-and-white imagery of America's heartland, cities, highways and the city of Detroit.

Eminem's intro to the song — "Look, if you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted, in one moment, would you capture it, or just let it slip?" — plays over shots of people training, standing in lines, masking up and hitting the polls.

"VOTE," the screen reads, in bold letters, cutting to pictures of Biden and his vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris walking in slow motion.

Eminem himself does not appear in the ad, which went live on Monday.

He tweeted the ad, along with the message "One opportunity... #Vote" to his 22.8 million Twitter followers.

Eminem has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump but has been relatively silent during campaign season.

With the ad, Em joins a line of Michigan celebs who have weighed in on one side or the other of the election, along with Tim Allen, Jeff Daniels, Kid Rock and more.

