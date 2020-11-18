Radio station 89X to change format Thursday after 30 years

After three decades playing of modern and alternative music, Canadian radio station 89X (CIMX-FM) is changing formats.

Owned by Bell Media, the Windsor-based station announced the format change on its website, saying that "a very new and VERY different sound" would be coming to 88.7 FM starting Thursday at noon.

The website offered no details on the new format, saying only that fans of new rock are "probably not going to like it."

"89X was a unique station and we have some great memories," reads the statement. "Thirty years is a long time though and it's time for a change."

Launched in 1991 with Jane’s Addiciton’s “Stop,” 89X rode the wave of the alternative rock format as it exploded through the music of bands such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Smashing Pumpkins.

The station’s “Birthday Bash” and holiday-timed “The Night 89X Stole Christmas” concerts brought a bevy of alternative rock groups through town over the years, from Oasis to Beck to Deftones to No Doubt, My Chemical Romance, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Killers, Fall Out Boy, blink 182 and many others.

"I think it will always be remembered as 'the cool station.' There was no one cooler in town for so many years," says Dave Hunter, who launched the "Dave and Chuck the Freak" morning show on the station in 2001, and served as 89X's program director for many years.

Hunter calls 89X "a groundbreaking station" that took chances on young artists.

"So many artists got their first taste of airtime in Detroit thanks to 89X, artists that went on to be massive," says Hunter, who began at the station in 1999. "A lot of them were thankful they were given a break and some airtime years before some other stations would ever touch them."

He remembers Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman (and Oscar-winning actor) Jared Leto personally calling members of the station's staff and thanking them for playing the band, and turning around later and performing concerts for the station and doing appearances on 89X's behalf.

"I was super sad to hear the news. I feel like 89X will always be a part of me," says Hunter, whose morning show jumped to WRIF-FM (101.1) in 2012.

The station's long-running “Homeboy Show” celebrated local artists, and its Sunday morning “Time Warp” program brought listeners the sounds of classic alternative, hosted by the station’s Cristina.

The station closed its American office in March 2017 and cut its morning show, part of a larger restructuring at Bell.

Another local Bell station, 93.9 The River, may also change formats at noon Thursday, although fewer details are available on its website.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens