Eminem '8 Mile' Funko Pop heading to stores in January

The Detroit News

Eminem is downsizing.

The rapper's "8 Mile" character, B-Rabbit, will soon be available as a Funko Pop collectible figure, the toy company announced Thursday.

The 3.75-inch vinyl figure with its signature oversized head comes dressed in a hoodie, a microphone in its hand and headphones around its neck. (Sadly, there is no sign anywhere of Mom's spaghetti.)

"8 Mile," released in Nov. 2002, starred Eminem as Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith, a rapper finding his way in Detroit's gritty underground rap battle community. Directed by the late Curtis Hanson, the film grossed more than $50 million its opening weekend and went on to earn more than $116 million at the North American box office.

Eminem won an Oscar for the movie's theme song, "Lose Yourself," which was recently used in a campaign ad for Joe Biden.

Over the years, Funko has released thousands of Funko Pop figures, celebrating characters and personalities from across the pop culture spectrum.

The Eminem Funko Pop figure is due out in January and will retail for $10.99 where collectibles are sold.

This is not the first time Eminem has been immortalized in toy form; Art Asylum released a pair of Eminem action figures in 2001, and Em's likeness has also been featured on several bobbleheads.