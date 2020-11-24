Royce da 5'9" receives Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album

Detroit rapper Royce da 5'9" received a welcome surprise when Tuesday's Grammy nominations were announced: his 2020 album "The Allegory" is up for Best Rap Album.

The nomination marks Royce's first as a solo artist. He was previously nominated for his work on Eminem's "Recovery," which was up for Album of the Year in 2010.

"The Allegory," which was released in February, was entirely self-produced by Royce, who was born Ryan Montgomery and raised on Detroit's West Side. It's his eighth solo album, and was inspired by Plato’s “Allegory of the Cave,” the Greek philosopher’s study of education and its correlation to nature.

The set debuted at No. 58 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart.

In the Best Rap Album category, "The Allegory" is up against D Smoke's "Bad Habits," Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist's "Alfredo," Jay Electronica's "A Written Testimony" and Nas' "King's Disease."

Royce posted a one-word response to the news wrote Instagram: "Wow."

Big Sean is also nominated in the Rap category, for Best Rap Performance for "Deep Reverence," his collaboration with the late Nipsey Hussle. Detroiter Kierra Sheard is up for Best Gospel Album for her album, "Kierra."

Beyoncé led all nominees with nine nods, followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa, who each received six nominations.

The Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah and air on CBS Jan. 31.

