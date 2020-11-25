Artist Spotlight: Palace Pier

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Palace Pier

Sound: Synth-heavy post punk and moody dream pop

Who: Songwriters Chris Tait and Keith Thompson, two Detroit-area musicians who have collaborated before in bands and as producers of music for video games apps. Palace Pier is a project stemming from their work on the latter.

Next: This month Palace Pier releases "Tick Tock," on Cleopatra Records. Tait said the album "began as a group of songs about inner demons, but grew to capture the bewilderment and perseverance of getting through a very strange year."

Working together, apart: Tait and Thompson recorded the songs separately at their respective homes during the pandemic and mixed the album at RV Audio Lab in Ferndale. Detroit native and New York City-based photographer Brian Pollock does all visual artwork for Palace Pier. Find "Tick Tock" on streaming platforms, or listen at palacepier.bandcamp.com.

Melody Baetens