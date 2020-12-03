Artist Spotlight: Tez the Don

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Tez the Don (Dontez Maurice Burgess)

Sound: Hip-hop. Tez the Don has released four albums already, and is planning to debut a new set of songs soon, which he hopes will have the biggest impact yet.

History: This Inkster-based rapper is just 25, but already has years of practice under his belt. He's been recording himself since he was 13, and started putting rhymes together well before that.

A fresh start: He admits to hitting a rough patch in high school that saw him getting in trouble with the law, but now as an adult Tez the Don embraces the truth of his past and writes about his experiences and those of his friends in his music.

Hear music and see Tez the Don's videos at tezthedonforever.com.

Melody Baetens