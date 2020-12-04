Greta Van Fleet go to 'Battle' on second album, due in April

Frankenmuth rockers Greta Van Fleet have announced an April 16 release for "The Battle at Garden's Gate," the band's sophomore album.

The album's second single, the nearly seven-minute "Age of Machine," was released Friday, and follows "My Way, Soon," which debuted on streaming services in October.

The new set was inspired by the group's growth following its sudden rise to fame and experiences on the road following their breakthrough in 2017 and 2018.

"We realized that while growing up, we had been shielded by many things, and we were unaware of a lot of things," drummer Danny Wagner says in a statement. "And then we were thrown out into this huge world, and it was a bit of a culture shock at first. But as we started to travel a lot, meet new and different people and experience different cultures, our definition of 'normal' changed."

"The Battle at Garden's Gate" follows the band's debut album, "Anthem of the Peaceful Army," and its Grammy-winning 2017 EP, "From the Fires."

The group — twin brothers Josh and Jake Kiszka, younger brother Sam Kiszka and Wagner — formed in Frankenmuth in 2012. The group's brand of 1970s-style rock earned it a dedicated fanbase of riff-starved music lovers as well as the derision of many in the press, who dismissively compared the group to Led Zeppelin clones.

That didn't stop the band's trajectory; it played Coachella in 2018 and "SNL" in 2019. As their reach expanded, the band members moved to Nashville and recorded the new album in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin, whose long resume includes work with Kelly Clarkson, Foo Fighters and Beck.

The new album can be preordered on the band's website.

