Sound Advice: Holiday gift guide 2020

Don Lindich

Tribune News Service

It's that time of year, and these gift ideas should "sound" great with the pandemic keeping a lot of us from browsing store aisles.

Charging and Power

Linearflux Hypercharger MAX, $79: High-capacity charger with USB-C connections that can even be used to power a laptop. linearflux.myshopify.com

Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000, $25: This wall charger has a built-in battery so it can charge your devices even when it is not plugged in to an outlet. anker.com

Earphones and Headphones

ZVOX AV50 headphones, $59 (reduced from $149): ZVOX is reducing the price of their popular AV50 headphones by a whopping 60% for the holidays. The combination of active noise reduction and AccuVoice makes them perfect for flying and watching programming with dialogue. zvox.com

Soundcore Life headphones, $29-79: These budget Beats alternatives combine comfort, good looks and good sound. The Life Q10 is a standout value for $29, and the top Q20 and Q30 models includes active noise cancellation. soundcore.com

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, $99: Melomania is “love of music” and these true wireless earphones have excellent sound quality in the finest British tradition. cambridgeaudio.com

Grado SR60e headphones, $79: Grado’s wired, open-back headphones are where high-end sound quality begins, and are handmade in the U.S. gradolabs.com

Apple AirPods Pro, $249: Good sound and seamless Siri integration make the AirPods Pro a great gift for any Apple fan or iPhone user. apple.com

Bluetooth and Wi-fi Speakers

Soundcore Flare series, $39-$99: There are several models of the Flare Bluetooth speakers and all are winners, creating pure, clean sound with good bass and combining it with an LED lightshow that is pleasing and fun. The Flare Mini for $39.99 is a particular standout. soundcore.com

AxiomAir N2 Freedom, $529: This advanced, customizable speaker from high-end manufacturer Axiom Audio is based on a Raspberry Pi minicomputer, allowing it to be updated with new features easily. axiomaudio.com

Hi-Fi

Technics OTTAVA-f SC-C70 Mk.II, $999: This small all-in-one sound system with CD player is a technological tour de force, providing big, highly accurate sound that seems like it is coming from a high-end component system with large speakers. technics.com

Q Acoustics 3020i Speakers. Smallish bookshelf speakers with clear, rich sound and deep bass that belies their size. They have won many awards and continue to lead their class. qacoustics.com

Polk Audio Legend L100 Speakers, $1,199: These speakers provide a taste the very best you can expect from high-end audio. Readers who purchased them on my recommendation describe the sound as “breathtaking” and they are one of the best speakers I have ever heard, independent of price. polkaudio.com

Audio-Technica AT-LP60X Turntable, $99: This automatic budget turntable is where good vinyl playback quality begins, and its moving magnet cartridge will not damage your records, unlike many other sub-$100 turntables. Also available with a USB connection for $129. audio-technica.com

LP Gear The Vessel A3SE Phono Cartridge, $99: By far the best phono cartridge available for under $100, the Vessel A3SE sounds much more expensive than it is and is easy to upgrade by changing the stylus. It also comes in premounted versions for $148 that make it extremely easy to mount on compatible turntables. lpgear.com

Mobile Fidelity StudioDeck turntable, $1,399: This made-in-the-USA turntable has an impeccable pedigree and impeccable performance. Perfect for the vinyl fan who has been very good this year. mofielectronics.com

Emotiva T-Zero Speakers, $399: Exotic technology and unbelievably good sound for under $400 sets these small tower speakers apart. emotiva.com

Cambridge Audio AXR85 receiver, $399: An oasis in a desert of diminishing choices, this is one of the few high quality stereo receivers that you can still buy for under $500. Plenty of power, clean sound and quality construction make it well worth the investment. cambridgeaudio.com

Spin-Clean Record Washer, $79: This brilliantly-designed record washer provides a deep clean that rivals that of expensive vacuum record cleaning machines. spin-clean.com