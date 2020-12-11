Kevin Saunderson highlights Detroit Will Breathe in new video

Detroit techno originator Kevin Saunderson has teamed with Detroit Will Breathe for a new music video that focuses on unity and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We All Move Together," from Saunderson's Inner City and featuring vocals by actor Idris Elba, was filmed in Detroit over the summer as Detroit Will Breathe was taking to the streets on a nightly basis. The video shows the group marching through Detroit and is intercut with footage of dancers letting their moves do the talking.

The video, which was released Friday, was produced by Detroit's Eightfold Collective using a Detroit-based crew. Kurt Schneider directed the clip.

“With the challenges in Michigan, the US, and further afield, specific to what we are facing with the BLM movement, we deeply felt that we wanted to release a culturally significant and impactful video that not only embodies the message of the track, but that also directly benefits the Detroit Will Breathe individuals and collectives on the frontline of the movement in our city," Inner City said in a statement. "Our platforms can shine global light on the amazing work they do, and it takes the message of the track to an even higher place."

The video can be viewed here:

"We All Move Together" is lifted from Inner City's 2020 album of the same name, which was released in August.

