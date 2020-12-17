Mike Posner teases new album, issues 'mental illness' warning

Mike Posner has a new album, a new look and a new apology to go along with them.

The Southfield-bred singer-songwriter will release "Operation: Wake Up" on Friday, he announced via social media. "I'm sorry in advance," he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the set, which he has teased all week on his social channels.

An apparent track listing consists of nine songs, including "Shave It All Off" — a possible reference to his newly bald appearance — "Let's Have a Party" and "Alone in a Mansion."

Along with the track listing came a disclaimer: "'Operation: Wake Up' is a fictional story that blurs the line between reality and performance art. All characters and events in this album, even those based on real people, are entirely made up. Respectfully, anyone struggling with a mental illness should not listen to this album. In gratitude, MP."

Earlier this week, Posner, 32, wiped his Instagram and started anew, posting cryptic messages such as "Ppl who stare into mirrors are all see through," "I think there's something wrong w me," "Nothing is real" and "i hate everything."

One black-and-white post introduced his shaved head and depicted Posner screaming. "This is my what my soul looks like," its caption read.

"Operation: Wake Up" is Posner's first studio album since "A Real Good Kid," which was released at the top of 2019.

Last October he released his mixtape "Keep Going," a collection of tracks inspired by his walk across America. That coast-to-coast trek, which he began in April 2019, was interrupted when he was bitten by a baby rattlesnake in Colorado and was air-lifted to a hospital, sidelining him for several weeks. He finished the 2,800 mile journey in October.

The Duke University graduate arrived in 2009 with his first mixtape "A Matter of Time" and its breakout hit, "Cooler Than Me."

His smash "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" was later nominated for Song of the Year at the 2017 Grammys.

In addition to his solo work, Posner has written hit songs for Justin Bieber, Maroon 5 and Labrinth. In 2017, he released an album with Los Angeles singer-songwriter Blackbear under the moniker Mansionz.

