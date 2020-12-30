Saxophonist Alto Reed of Bob Seger's Silver Bullet Band has died

Detroit musician Alto Reed, best known as the saxophone player in Bob Seger's band, died Wednesday at age 72 after battling stage four colon cancer.

His musicality and woodwind chops are forever part of rock and roll history with his contributions to songs like "Old Time Rock and Roll" and "Turn the Page."

"Alto has been a part of our musical family, on and off stage, for nearly 50 years," said Seger in a statement issued Wednesday. " I first starting playing with Alto in 1971. He was amazing – he could play just about anything … he was funky, could scat and play tenor sax and alto sax at the same time."

In his tribute, Seger said in the band "Alto was the rock star."

"We worked with Alto often and when we booked our first headline arena gigs at Cobo Hall, we asked him to be a part of those shows. No doubt his iconic performance on 'Turn The Page' helped lift us to another level. He has been with us on that stage virtually every show, ever since. And whether it was 'Turn The Page,' 'Mainstreet,' or 'Old Time Rock And Roll,' audiences roared every time he played his part."

A family statement released along with Seger's said Reed died "under the light of the full moon and surrounded by family at our home."

"We are truly comforted in knowing that his spirit will shine brightly on through the music that he has left behind, and the impression that he’s had on so many souls in concert," his daughters said in the statement.

While best known for his long tenure with Seger — performing on 14 albums and fueling live shows with on-stage stunts — the sax great (born Thomas Neal Cartmell) also played with Foghat, Grand Funk Railroad and other classic rock and blues acts. He also recorded the scores for two films by fellow Michiganian Jeff Daniels, "Escanaba in Da Moonlight" and "Super Sucker."

"Alto was such a great showman, flying out over the audience with his saxophone, rolling out that massive bass saxophone," said longtime Detroit News music writer and former Creem writer and editor Susan Whitall, who has seen Reed perform dozens of times.

"He always drew the eye, and was such a great spark in the Silver Bullet Band. As Tom, in his personal life, he was smart and funny."

A 1980s concert review in The Detroit News by Jim McFarlin called Reed "the best rock saxman in the business."

"Reed was at his duck-walking, leg-kicking peak again, dancing atop the acoustic piano through ‘Katmandu’ and managing to slip from the stage to reappear among the balcony crowd for a rousing solo,” writes McFarlin of the Cobo Arena concert, part of a six-concert stretch that saw tickets go “faster than free beer.”

In addition to being part of Detroit music history, Reed, who attended Michigan State University, was also a fan of the city's sports teams. He performed a memorial national anthem before a 2011 Detroit Tigers playoff game against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, and was frequently spotted at Red Wings games.

In lieu of flowers, Reed's daughters Chelsea Reed Radler and Victoria Reed ask that donations be made in his name to the Detroit Symphony's Detroit Harmony Fund.

"We also encourage friends and fans who loved him to honor his life through regular screenings and other early prevention methods for colon cancer," they said in a statement.

