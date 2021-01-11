Jack White releasing live album of 'rip-roaring' Masonic Temple show

Adam Graham

The Detroit News

Jack White is set to release a live album of a scorching hometown show from 2014, a concert that saw him at the peak of his powers as a live performer.

"Jack White: Live at the Masonic Temple" is the latest release from White's Third Man Vault subscription series. It collects White's July 30, 2014, show from the venue, which came two days after his performance just down the street at the Fox Theatre and a day after he threw out the first pitch at a Tigers-White Sox game at Comerica Park.

The 38-song show — part of White's tour behind his second solo album, "Lazaretto" — saw the Detroit native tearing through classics from his catalog, from White Stripes favorites to solo material to songs from the Dead Weather and the Raconteurs, as well as covers of Beck, Led Zeppelin, Hank Williams and Junior Wells. He was joined at one point by his Dead Weather bandmates Alison Mosshart and Dean Fertita for a rendition of the group's "Cut Like a Buffalo."

At the time, The Detroit News called the show "a magnificent, rip-roaring performance" in a review of the concert.

"Inside a venue where the small theater bears his name, White made a case that the big auditorium should be named after him as well," The News' Adam Graham wrote. "It felt like something special was in the air at Wednesday's show, like White was channeling the energy of the crowd and his long, complicated history with his hometown through his fingers, into his guitar and out into the sold-out theater. The vibe was electrifying... it's (a night) that won't soon be forgotten — not by the crowd, and likely not by White himself, either."

The concert will be released as a 4-LP set, and a version of "Missing Pieces" from the show was released on Monday.

The set will also include an exclusive 7-inch recording of White's October 2020 appearance on "Saturday Night Live," which saw him perform "Lazaretto" as well as a medley of "Don't Hurt Yourself," "Ball and Biscuit" and Blind Willie Johnson's "Jesus Is Coming Soon."

Information on White's Vault subscription series is available here.