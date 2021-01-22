Eminem's 'Fighter' music video to debut during Saturday's UFC pre-show

Eminem will debut the music video for his new single "Fighter" Saturday in a fitting setting: the run-up to a big UFC bout.

The latest video from Em's "Music to be Murdered By – Side B" will premiere during the "UFC 257" pre-show, which airs at 2 p.m. Saturday on ABC. The video will be rebroadcast later on Saturday on ESPN prior to the card's main event, which pits Dustin Poirier against Conor McGregor in a rematch of their 2014 fight.

The video integrates footage from UFC and features cameos from UFC head honcho Dana White as well as ESPN's Michael Eaves, according to a release.

"Fighter," a spiritual successor to Em's 2002 track "'Till I Collapse," has been making the rounds throughout the sports world, and was recently featured in advertising for ESPN's coverage of the College Football Playoff's national championship game.

"Music to be Murdered By – Side B" was surprise-released in December and is the follow-up to "Music to be Murdered By," which was similarly surprise-released in January 2020.

"Gnat," the first video released from the new album, has racked up 38 million views on YouTube since its release.

