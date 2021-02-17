Movement organizers hit the brakes on Memorial Day weekend festival

There will be no Movement in May.

Producers for Detroit's annual Memorial Day weekend electronic music festival announced Wednesday that the ongoing pandemic will put the brakes on this year's edition of Movement, which was scheduled for May 29-31.

"We have been looking forward to reuniting with all of you on Memorial Day weekend, but the ongoing pandemic and state regulations have led us to the painful realization that our beloved Movement Festival will not happen in May 2021," organizers wrote in a note posted on the fest's social media channels Wednesday.

The Movement team is "working hard to provide updates about future dates and ticketing options," the post read. More information is expected in the next month.

The Hart Plaza event was first postponed in May 2020 and moved to September 11-13. In July, the September date was pushed back to May 2021.

A July teaser of 2021 Movement artists listed Carl Craig, Richie Hawtin, Testpilot, Seth Troxler, Kash Doll, Maceo Plex, ANNA, DJ Minx, MK, SAMA’ and TOKiMONSTA as festival acts.

Refunds are available to those still holding onto tickets, as well as an option to rollover tickets to the eventual festival date.

The electronic music festival had been a Hart Plaza staple over Memorial Day weekend since its inaugural incarnation in 2000.

Current producers Paxahau have been in charge of the festival since 2006.

