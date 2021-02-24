You only get 1 (billion) shots: Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' earns 1B streams

Eminem is celebrating a significant digital milestone.

His 2002 single "Lose Yourself" has crossed the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify. The Oscar-winning "8 Mile" theme, which was also Em's first No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100 chart (it spent 12 weeks atop the chart in 2002 and 2003), has racked up 1.076 billion plays on the streaming service.

Em marked the occasion across his social media channels on Wednesday.

"You can do anything you set your mind to, man... #LoseYourself is over 1 billion on @spotify," he wrote on a message that included a video listing off "Lose Yourself's" accomplishments and footage from the song's music video.

Eminem skipped the Academy Awards ceremony in 2003 when "Lose Yourself" won the Oscar for Best Original Song, but he hit the show's stage last year to perform a surprise rendition of the song.

"Lose Yourself" is not Em's only song to notch 1 billion streams on Spotify; "'Till I Collapse," Em's track from his 2002 album "The Eminem Show," has also reached the 1B marker. "'Till I Collapse," which features the late Nate Dogg on the chorus, was never officially released as a single, but has grown over the years to be one of Em's most popular catalog titles.

Eminem's next most popular songs on Spotify are "Without Me" and the Rihanna collaboration "Love the Way You Lie," which have amassed 757 million and 751 million streams, respectively.

More than 100 songs have cleared the 1 billion streams benchmark on Spotify, and with more than 2.7 billion plays, Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" is the most-streamed song in the service's history. Post Malone and 21 Savage's "Rockstar" (2.1B), Tones and I's "Dance Monkey" (2.1B), the Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" (2.0B) and Drake's "One Dance" (1.9B) round out the top 5.

Last year, Eminem's "Rap God" video surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, his third video to do so, following "Love the Way You Lie" and "Not Afraid."

