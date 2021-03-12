First Bob Seger song ever recorded to play on WCSX Monday
Even the most casual Bob Seger fan can sing along to his hit song "Night Moves," which he wrote about a girl he knew. But did you know the first song he ever recorded, "The Lonely One," was also about the same gal?
"The Lonely One," recorded in 1961 with a band called the Decibels, has rarely been heard, but fans in the Motor City will get the chance at 8 a.m. Monday when classic rock station WCSX-FM gives it a spin during "Big Jim's House Morning Show."
The story goes that the song only aired on the radio once, and it was in the Ann Arbor area where Seger was a student at Pioneer High School. Reportedly, only six copies were made and given to the band members and a small handful of radio stations.
"This is Seger history for all his fans," said Big Jim in a media release about the special airing. “It's been a quest to find this song for years, and we're honored to have the blessing of Bob Seger's management to share it with everyone!"
