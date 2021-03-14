Beyoncé sets new record for women with her 28th Grammy award

Mesfin Fekadu

Associated Press

New York — The Grammys are drunk in love with Beyoncé: The singer has surpassed Alison Krauss to become the most decorated female act in Grammy history.

Beyoncé earned her 28th Grammy on Sunday, picking up honors like best R&B performance for “Black Parade," best music video for “Brown Skin Girl" as well as best rap performance and best rap song for “Savage," with Megan Thee Stallion.

“As an artist I believe it's my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it's been such a difficult time," Beyoncé said onstage as she won best R&B performance for “Black Parade," which was released on Juneteenth.

She went on to say she created the song to honor the “beautiful Black kings and queens" in the world.

She added: “I have been working my whole life ... This is such a magical night."

Beyoncé now ties producer and multi-instrumentalist Quincy Jones as the acts with second most Grammy wins. The late conductor Georg Solti is the most decorated Grammy winner with 31 wins.