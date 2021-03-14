SUBSCRIBE NOW
MUSIC

Big Sean, Royce 5'9" miss out in early Grammy ceremony

The Detroit artists were passed up in their respective categories at Sunday's Grammy pre-show

The Detroit News
Detroit came up short in the rap categories at Sunday's Grammy Awards. 

In the pre-show ceremony, Big Sean dropped the Best Rap Performance category to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage." Big Sean was nominated in the category for "Deep Reverence," his track with the late Nipsey Hussle from last year's "Detroit 2." 

Sean Anderson, known as Big Sean, answers questions from the media following a ceremony to inaugurate the Sean Anderson Foundation Production Studio at the Dauch Boys and Girls Club, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Jose Juarez/Special to Detroit News)

Royce 5'9", meanwhile, was nominated in the Best Rap Album category for last year's "The Allegory." The award went to Nas' "King's Disease." 

Elsewhere, Detroiter Kierra Sheard dropped the Best Gospel Album category to PJ Morton's "Gospel According To PJ" and Bettye LaVette's "Blackbirds" lost the Best Contemporary Blues Album category to "Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?" by Fantastic Negrito. 

Ann Arbor's Ghostly International, nominated in the Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package category for its The Story Of Ghostly International, saw the award go to Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy's "Ode to Joy." 

The Grammys air at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS. Beyoncé leads all nominees with nine nominations, while Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa follow with six nods apiece. 

