Big Sean, Royce 5'9" miss out in early Grammy ceremony

The Detroit News

Detroit came up short in the rap categories at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

In the pre-show ceremony, Big Sean dropped the Best Rap Performance category to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage." Big Sean was nominated in the category for "Deep Reverence," his track with the late Nipsey Hussle from last year's "Detroit 2."

Royce 5'9", meanwhile, was nominated in the Best Rap Album category for last year's "The Allegory." The award went to Nas' "King's Disease."

Elsewhere, Detroiter Kierra Sheard dropped the Best Gospel Album category to PJ Morton's "Gospel According To PJ" and Bettye LaVette's "Blackbirds" lost the Best Contemporary Blues Album category to "Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?" by Fantastic Negrito.

Ann Arbor's Ghostly International, nominated in the Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package category for its The Story Of Ghostly International, saw the award go to Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy's "Ode to Joy."

The Grammys air at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS. Beyoncé leads all nominees with nine nominations, while Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa follow with six nods apiece.