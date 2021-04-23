Lil Yachty shows love for Detroit, Flint artists with 'Michigan Boy Boat'

Lil Yachty is putting Michigan on his back. Or at least in his boat.

The Atlanta rapper on Friday released "Michigan Boy Boat," his new mixtape featuring collaborations with a slew of Michigan rappers, including Detroit artists Tee Grizzley, Veeze, Baby Smoove, BabyTron, Babyface Ray and Sada Baby, as well as Flint MCs Louie Ray, RMC Mike and Rio da Yung OG.

"I found a love for Michigan... it's just a vibe that's unmatched," Yachty said in a video announcing the project. He said his goal with the 14-track mixtape is to put Michigan artists on a pedestal, to "give them a platform that they may not have had before," he says. "It's nothing but love, and I just want to see these guys win."

Yachty, 23, has been teaming with rappers from the Mitten State since he linked up with Tee Grizzley for 2017's "From the D to the A," the video for which has been viewed more than 82 million times.

Listen to "Michigan Boy Boat" here.

