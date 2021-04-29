Classic rockers Genesis line up fall dates, including Little Caesars Arena

Genesis is hitting the road this fall and will play Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 29, the band's reps announced Thursday.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting May 5 and tickets go on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. May 7. Fans can register for the pre-sale at genesis-music.com.

The tour marks the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers' first since a 2007 run that included a September stop at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

The tour and all venues will follow all mandated precautions in accordance with state and local regulations "so as to provide the most secure, Covid-19-free environment possible," according to a tour release.

The North American run kicks off Nov. 15 in Chicago and wraps Dec. 15 in Boston.

