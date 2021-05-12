Artist Spotlight: Jill Jack

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Jill Jack

Sound: Pop, rock, Americana

History: Beloved by her fans, peers and music journalists for more than two decades, Jack is one of the most accoladed singer/songwriters in the history of the Detroit Music Awards with dozens of trophies (including three at last month's virtual awards). She's been releasing albums since the late 1990s and has collaborated with many other songwriters in town.

The latest: During quarantine, Jack said she wrote the uplifting song "I'm a Bit of a Jesus Girl" inspired by a quote in a book. She thought electric guitar would be perfect for the track, but she had just sold hers for cash because all her gigs were canceled early in the pandemic. She reached out to local musician and producer Brian Lord for his guitar expertise and they collaborated on the song. Released last month, "I'm a Bit of a Jesus Girl" has already been heard on radio stations around the world.

Next: Catch the Jill Jack Band live for a garden party at the Whitney restaurant, 4421 Woodward in Detroit, on June 17. Buy tickets and look for more live dates and other info at jilljack.com.

Melody Baetens