Dead & Company set for DTE Energy Music Theatre in September

Rock supergroup Dead & Company announced their 31-date 2021 tour Thursday, which includes a Sept. 10 concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston.

Dead & Company — which includes former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weird, plus John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — are also set to be on the road mid-August until Halloween weekend when the group will play a three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl.

General tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster at noon May 21, with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program opening up ticket sales to those registered on May 19. Tickets can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com. All local box offices are currently closed. Ticket prices were not include

The band made its debut in October 2015, following the Grateful Dead’s successful series of “Fare Thee Well” concerts in summer 2015. Dead & Company played Little Caesars Arena in 2017 and DTE Energy Music Theatre in 2016.

Photos:Dead & Company at Little Caesars Arena in 2017

