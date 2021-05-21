Billie Eilish headlining Little Caesars Arena in March 2022

Detroit was just a few days away from hosting Billie Eilish's biggest area concert to date when the touring world shut down in March 2020.

Now Detroit fans will get their chance to catch the pop superstar when she headlines Little Caesars Arena on March 12, 2022, as part of her "Happier Than Ever" World Tour, which was announced Friday by promoters.

Registration for tickets is open now through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, and fans who receive a code will be able to purchase tickets ahead of the general public on Wednesday. Leftover tickets will go on sale at noon on May 28.

The 19-year-old seven-time Grammy winner releases her sophomore studio album "Happier Than Ever" on July 30.

The set was preceded by the first single "Your Power," which debuted at No. 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and falls to No. 29 on this week's chart.

Eilish was due to perform at LCA on March 23, 2020. Dates were initially postponed when COVID-19 halted the live music industry and the tour was eventually canceled in December.

The singer's last area appearance was a July 2018 concert at Detroit's Mo Pop festival, held in downtown Detroit's West Riverfront Park.

The 32-date North American "Happier Than Ever" run kicks off Feb. 3 in New Orleans and wraps April 6-9 with a three-night stand at the Forum in the singer's hometown of Los Angeles.

