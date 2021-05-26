Artist Spotlight: Sean Miller

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Sean Miller

Sound: Singer/songwriter, Americana, folk, pop, country

History: A product of northern Michigan, Miller has performed at a variety of festivals including Blissfest, Earthworks Harvest Gathering, Great Indoor Folk Fest and FarmFest. In 2020, he released his debut album "Everywhere I Roam."

Next: Miller drops into Metro Detroit for an outdoor concert at the newly renovated Hotel Royal Oak. The free show starts at 4 p.m. at 811 E. 11 Mile in Royal Oak. The redone hotel has a modern look with affordable rooms and a luxurious clubhouse with wet bar and kitchen that is available to rent for private parties and meetings. Visit seanmillermusic.com to hear music and get information on upcoming live shows across Michigan.

Melody Baetens