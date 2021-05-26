Faster Horses festival set to return at full capacity July 16-18

Faster Horses is a go, as the 2021 edition of the country music festival will gallop into the July 16 weekend as planned, festival promoters announced Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services' lifting of capacity restrictions for outdoor events, announced last week, cleared the way for the return of Michigan International Speedway's three-day music and camping festival, which will be headlined by Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean. Tickets and camping packages are on sale now at the festival's website.

"#WEBACK" read a tweet from the fest's official Twitter account Wednesday morning, along with a video featuring archival festival footage set to Aldean's 2019 song "We Back."

Faster Horses is set to be the largest scale concert on the books in Michigan since Garth Brooks hosted 70,000 fans at Ford Field in February 2020, just a few weeks before COVID-19 halted the live music industry. Faster Horses routinely brings around 40,000 fans to the Brooklyn, Mich., grounds of MIS.

Earlier this month, festival producer Brian O'Connell addressed fans in a video message and said the Faster Horses team was hoping to return, "if the state and local governments allow us to do it as we do it traditionally."

"We're watching all the messaging from the local governments, the state governments, the federal governments, and we see exactly what you see: we see hope," O'Connell said in the video posted May 14.

Last week, Whitmer announced the elimination of capacity limits for outdoor events, paving the way for the return of outdoor concerts.

Big concerts are starting to once again fill the calendar, and Comerica Park will play host to Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer on Aug. 10, the first outdoor stadium concert on the books post-pandemic, a make-up date for a scrapped 2020 engagement.

Combs, Rhett and Aldean were set to headline Faster Horses in 2020 before the fest was scrapped in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faster Horses was launched in 2013 and has become a staple of the summer music season in southeast Michigan.

In addition to the headliners — Aldean's headlining performance will mark his third at Faster Horses, following appearances in 2013 and 2016 — July's fest will feature performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Tracy Lawrence, Chris Lane, Russell Dickerson and Mitchell Tenpenny.

