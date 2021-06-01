Alanis Morissette sets rescheduled DTE date for September

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette is heading back to DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The singer-songwriter will play the Clarkston amphitheatre on Sept. 12, her management announced Tuesday. The show is a make-up date for her planned July 21, 2020 show that was scrapped when the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the live music industry.

Garbage and Liz Phair will open, as originally planned. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster channels, and previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

The tour was originally envisioned to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Morissette's juggernaut 1995 album, "Jagged Little Pill," but the pandemic had other plans. (Isn't it ironic?) Morissette will still be playing the album in its entirety every night of the tour, which kicks off Aug. 12 in Austin, Texas.

Morissette's latest, "Such Pretty Forks in the Road," was released in July 2020.

