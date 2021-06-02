Artist Spotlight: Evrod Cassimy

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Evrod Cassimy

Sound: Pop, R&B, singer/songwriter

History: Many in Metro Detroit know Cassimy as the morning anchor on WDIV-TV (Channel 4). He's also a singer and songwriter, and has been singing since he was just 3 years old. A few years ago the Emmy Award-winning television anchor start his own record label, Everything Evrod Entertainment.

The latest: Cassimy recently released the inspirational new single "Good Enough." The cover of the CD for the song is a photo of Cassimy wearing a mask that says "Good Enough," and he's selling the same mask on his website to raise funds for the Detroit Public Schools Foundation. Cassimy says he has a strong connection with schools because of his parents' profession.

“Both of my parents are retired educators, so education has always been very important to me. I’m thankful for the front-line workers within DPSCD who have worked tirelessly to provide for students during the pandemic," he said in a press release announcing the partnership with DPS. "I wrote this song to inspire others to keep fighting through all the challenges this past year has brought us. The mask serves as a reminder to never give up because we’re all Good Enough.”

Learn more about Evrod Cassimy, hear his music and get a "Good Enough" mask at his website, evrodcassimy.com.

Melody Baetens