Elton John headed to Comerica Park to wave 'Farewell,' again

UPDATE: Elton John will perform at Comerica Park on July 18, 2022, tour officials announced Wednesday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 30 at Tigers.com/EltonJohn; pre-sales for American Express holders begin at noon Wednesday.

It will be the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's first-ever concert at the ballpark. The show will be part of the singer's final round of dates on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, according to a tour announcement, which is set to wrap with two dates at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium on Nov. 19 and 20, 2022.

A teaser image on social media Tuesday from promoter 313 Presents made it pretty obvious what their big concert announcement would be Wednesday morning.

Alongside a picture of the ballpark with Elton John's logo superimposed in the outfield, the company tweeted, "Tomorrow’s the big day! Check back at 9AM to find out who’s coming to Comerica Park!"

As long as it's not Elton John tribute act Benny and the Jets taking the stage, Sir Elton is as safe a bet as you're likely to find.

The farewell tour already stopped by LCA with two shows in Oct. 2018. The Comerica Park show, then, will mark John's fifth area goodbye concert. Parting truly is such sweet sorrow.

Summer 2022 is already shaping up to be a busy season for concerts at the Tigers' ballpark. Elton's old touring buddy, Billy Joel, has already lined up a July 9, 2022 date at the stadium, a makeup show from the originally announced 2020 show, and Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will plug in the following night on July 10, also a rescheduled date from the tour's scrapped 2020 trek.

