Elton John headed to Comerica Park to wave 'Farewell,' again

Elton John is headed to Comerica Park, it appears.

A teaser image on social media from promoter 313 Presents makes it pretty obvious what their big concert announcement is on Wednesday morning.

Alongside a picture of the ballpark with Elton John's logo superimposed in the outfield, the company tweeted, "Tomorrow’s the big day! Check back at 9AM to find out who’s coming to Comerica Park!"

As long as it's not Elton John tribute act Benny and the Jets taking the stage, Sir Elton is as safe a bet as you're likely to find.

The Comerica concert will likely line up in summer 2022, after the legendary hitmaker's Feb. 8-9 engagements at Little Caesars Arena on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road outing.

The farewell tour already stopped by LCA with two shows in Oct. 2018. The Comerica Park show, then, will mark John's fifth area goodbye concert. Parting truly is such sweet sorrow.

Summer 2022 is already shaping up to be a busy season for concerts at the Tigers' ballpark. Elton's old touring buddy, Billy Joel, has already lined up a July 9, 2022 date at the stadium, a makeup show from the originally announced 2020 show, and Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will plug in the following night on July 10, also a rescheduled date from the tour's scrapped 2020 trek.

