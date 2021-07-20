Mike Posner's Everest fundraiser surpasses $250,000 goal

Mike Posner's fundraiser for the Detroit Justice Center has surpassed its goal of $250,000.

The Southfield-bred singer-songwriter climbed Mount Everest in May to raise money for the Detroit nonprofit law firm, a nod to his father, the late Jon Posner, a criminal defense attorney in Detroit for 40 years before his death in 2017.

As of Tuesday, Posner's GoFundMe has raised $262,760 and is still open for donations.

"I am humbled and excited to announce that we SURPASSED our fundraising goal for @detroitjusticecenter of $250,000," Posner wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I always wanted to climb Mt. Everest for myself, but I figured if u could do some good for my city and honor my dad at the same time I should. IF YOU CAN DO GOOD, YOU SHOULD."

Posner announced his Everest climb in March and scaled the world's tallest mountain in May, reaching the summit the morning of June 1.

"Everything that I put into getting there came back out in the form of tears," Posner told The News last month, of reaching the mountaintop. "The emotion of the moment was completely overwhelming. I've cried on the top of mountains before in my training, but this one was a little different."

The Everest climb followed Posner's six-month walk across America, in 2019.

Posner, 33, was nominated for a Grammy for Song of the Year for his 2015 smash "I Took a Pill in Ibiza."

His most recent single, "Jealousy," featuring blackbear, was released in May.

