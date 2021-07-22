The Rolling Stones heading to Ford Field in November

The Rolling Stones are ready to roll again, and will play Ford Field on Nov. 15.

Tickets for the show, a makeup date for the Stones' scrapped 2020 tour, are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Prices range from $66, which will nab you a seat at the top of the 300 level, to $699, which gets ticketholders in the pit near the stage. VIP ticket packages are also available, and tix held over from the originally scheduled June 10, 2020 show will be honored at the new date.

The date will mark the Rolling Stones' first Detroit concert since their 2015 show at Comerica Park. The group's last Ford Field engagement was a three-song outing during halftime of Super Bowl XL in 2006, and the Stones performed Ford Field's inaugural concert in October 2002, with opening act No Doubt.

The Ford Field date, which comes during a Detroit Lions away stretch (after their home game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Halloween, they're off the following week, before playing in Pittsburgh on Nov. 14 and in Cleveland on Nov. 21), is the second to last on the rock and roll legends' fall outing. The tour kicks off Sept. 26 in St. Louis and wraps Nov. 20 in Austin.

