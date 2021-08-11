Maroon 5, Dead & Co. to enforce COVID policies at shows, DTE included

Maroon 5 and Dead & Company have joined the growing list of acts that will require full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test to attend their upcoming tour dates, the bands announced Wednesday.

That includes the groups' upcoming Aug. 23 and Sept. 10 concerts at DTE Energy Music Theatre, respectively.

For the Maroon 5 concert, an email has been sent to ticketholders, according to a post on the group's social media channels. More information is available at the venue's website.

Reps for Dead & Company, the reconstituted outfit featuring members of the Grateful Dead along with John Mayer, said in a tour announcement Wednesday that along with the new policy, all GA pit ticketholders will be required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination and that negative testing is not an option for pit entry.

The announcements come as the concert industry is rethinking its approach to live shows as the delta variant is spreading nationwide. A number of artists have canceled shows or whole tours, while upcoming festivals, including next month's Bonnaroo, are now requiring fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to attend.

Bleachers, the group fronted by pop producer extraordinaire Jack Antonoff, also announced Wednesday that its fall tour, including an Oct. 31 concert at the Fillmore Detroit, will follow full vaccination/ negative test result for entry protocols. "We're not messing around," Antonoff wrote in a tweet.

Maroon 5 kicked off its tour Tuesday in Auburn, Washington. Starting with the group's show Tuesday in Dallas, the new precautions will take hold.

The DTE show is the first concert at the venue to announce a vaccination/ negative COVID test policy.

"We want you to know that our top priority is the safety and well being of our fans as well as that of the hard working men and women who make these events possible," the group wrote in a letter to fans.

Negative COVID test results must be dated within 48 hours of the concert.

"Thank you all for understanding this precaution," Maroon 5 wrote in its post. "We want our fans to stay safe and healthy and we really want to bring the show to all cities as planned!"

A release from Dead & Co. said the policies are "for the health and safety of all Dead & Company concerts," and that "requiring vaccinations (and) testing is one of the best ways to protect the health and safety of our band, crew, and fans," noting there are "no exceptions" to the new policies. Negative COVID tests must be dated within 48 hours prior to entry.

